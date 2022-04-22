Victims, ages 2, 3, 5, 10, recalled as 'polite kids'

Although the Allen County coroner's office declared the four children caught in Thursday's fire dead, the office hasn't released their identities or official causes of death.

But people remember them as good kids from a good family.

Their uncle Travis Garrison, who'd been in the fire and tried to get them out of the burning trailer, said, “They're lovable.”

The children were 2, 3, 5 and 10 years old.

“They were really good kids,” he said. “They would do their schoolwork. They would do their chores. They would do anything. If you were sad when you came home, they would run up to you and give you hugs.”

Juan Sanchez, who lived next to the family, said the loss saddened him.

“They were good people,” he said. “I was closest to the kids – very respectful, 'yes sir, no sir.'”

Sanchez mostly interacted with the older children.

“About a week ago, one of the kids was showing off his Nerf gun to me,” he said. “It's heartbreaking.”

Linda Stinson, who lived three lots away in the mobile home park, said she often talked with the oldest one on his way to school.

“They were very polite kids,” she said.

