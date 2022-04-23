15 arrested on various charges in Kosciusko

Fifteen people were arrested this week on drug-related charges, traffic violations and warrants in Kosciusko County.

The sheriff's department, Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Winona Lake Police Department and Nappanee Police Department made the arrests Thursday.

Those arrested on felony charges:

Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr., 24, Warsaw, possession of a narcotic drug, marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license.

Tracy Lee Julian, 51, Warsaw, possession of a narcotic drug.

Charles Edward Frost, 59, Warsaw, being a habitual traffic violator.

Brandon Dale Hoskins, 28, Warsaw, methamphetamine possession and violating probation.

William Clutter, 42, Pierceton, methamphetamine possession, paraphernalia possession and driving with a suspended license.

Shannon Nicole Hein, 39, Pierceton, methamphetamine possession.

Donald Michael Chadwick Jr., 49, Warsaw, methamphetamine possession.

Deborah Sue Fields, 53, Silver Lake, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession.

Sarah Elizabeth Elder, 42, Pierceton, methamphetamine possession.

Michael Defrates, 59, Warsaw, methamphetamine possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Leisa Ann Bowling, 55, North Webster, methamphetamine possession and paraphernalia possession.