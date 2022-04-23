Fire stuns 'tight-knit community'

The four adults who escaped a mobile home fire Thursday morning have been identified; however, the Allen County coroner has not released the names of the four children who died in the blaze.

The adults are Jessica Mann, 30, of Fort Wayne; Audrey Kistler, 24, of Fort Wayne; Samuel R. Barnett, 17, of Fort Wayne; and Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo.

A spokesman for the coroner's office said the office won't release the children's names until after they receive word on the condition of the mother, and it might not be until Monday.

The coroner's office said Mann is the children's mother, which contradicts what Garrison told The Journal Gazette on Thursday.

Mann was taken to Indianapolis on Thursday to receive treatment for burns suffered in the fire.

The manager of Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, Sam Scanlon, confirmed that Mann is the children's mother and sole owner of the mobile home at 4705 Grassy Lane.

“Everyone here owns their own home,” Scanlon said. They rent the lot the mobile home sits on, and subletting is not allowed, she said.

Scanlon also said that Kistler, Barnett and Garrison were not listed as residents of 4705 Grassy Lane. She confirmed that Garrison, who spoke to the media, was one of the adults who escaped the fire.

She stressed that people should register all residents of a property with mobile park offices or rental offices for apartments.

Many residents of Dupont Estates are feeling the fire's after-effects.

In front of the remains of the mobile home, residents have constructed a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and a cross. One of the balloons has written on it, “4-21-22 Rest in Heaven Precious Babies.”

A second, similar memorial is across a neighbor's driveway, away from the chain link fence that closes off the mobile home's burned shell from the public.

“It's just tough when something like this happens because it's hard on the entire community,” Scanlon said. “We are family-oriented, a tight-knit community – very protective of each other.”

The Dupont Estates community will likely start some sort of fund for Mann and her family.

Scanlon said that they're still processing everything and she will first find out what the family needs.

“Our community is great and will do anything we can to help them through it,” she said.

The Red Cross is also making resources available, she added. Local Red Cross officials couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.

At the fire scene, fire and police officials have removed the yellow tape that was around neighbors' homes, allowing them to return.

Hunter DesJardins, who lives two lots down and helped in rescue attempts for the children, said neighbors are working through things. His brother Wesley DesJardins received stitches for a gash to his hand and medical attention for an injured tendon from trying to help.

Scanlon said this is the second fire at Dupont Estates in about two weeks, which is unusual. In the other one, no people were hurt, but a dog died.

“It's not a common occurrence here,” she said. “Usually if there's a fire here, it's typically caused by a space heater.”

A space heater is never a good idea in a mobile home, she added.

Officials are still investigating the fire's cause.

