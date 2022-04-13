CRIME REPORTS

The chart lists crimes through April 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

4/16/22 10:30 a.m. Burglary 400 E. Berry St.

4/16/22 8:39 p.m. Robbery 900 Library Plaza

Sector 11

4/12/22 7 a.m. Burglary 1700 Wells St.

Sector 12

4/14/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1900 High St.

4/16/22 1:43 a.m. Burglary 1600 St. Marys Ave.

Sector 13

4/15/22 3:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Harris Road

Sector 15

4/14/22 4:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Coldwater Road

Sector 21

4/12/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Kentucky Ave.

Sector 23

4/14/22 11 p.m. Burglary 2600 Maplecrest Road

Sector 24

4/16/22 11:01 a.m. Robbery 6000 St. Joe Center Road

4/16/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 St. Joe Road

4/16/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 St. Joe Road

4/18/22 5 p.m. Burglary 2600 Abbey Drive

Sector 26

4/14/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Reed Road

4/15/22 1:18 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 St. Joe Center Road

Sector 32

4/17/22 1:29 a.m. Burglary 2000 Broadway

Sector 41

4/17/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Kitch St.

Sector 43

4/13/22 4:53 a.m. Robbery 2500 S. Coliseum Blvd.

Sector 44

4/15/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 S. Hanna St.

Sector 45

4/15/22 1:43 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 South Park Drive

4/15/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Weisser Park Ave.

Sector 48

4/15/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 Dexter Drive

4/18/22 4:16 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4400 Whiteford Lane

Sector 61

4/15/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Inverness Drive

4/15/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 Balmoral Drive

Sector 62

4/15/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 9700 Blue Mound Drive