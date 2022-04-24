Fire tips: Have plan, move fast to escape

A fire can become life-threatening in less than two minutes.

“Every second counts,” said David Hosick, spokesman for Indiana Homeland Security, which includes the State Fire Marshal office.

On Thursday, neighbors called 911 at 8:28 a.m. to report the fire that killed four young children, and in the five minutes it took the Fort Wayne Fire Department to arrive, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Hosick said the first priority when confronted by fire is to evacuate the house.

Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor agreed. He said a fire will become deadly almost immediately.

“Fires are filled with noxious gases that will render you unconscious after just a few breaths,” O'Connor said.

He said other things that could jeopardize your safety include being half awake, habitually going to the door you usually use instead of a planned escape route and your instinct forcing you to react to the fire.

Flesh burns at 125 degrees Fahrenheit, he said. “The human body will not allow you to stay in that environment very long before innate survival instincts compel you to leave,” O'Connor said.

And it can all happen in seconds.

Hosick said it's good to take care of the younger people in the household and those with limited mobility. Time might not allow that, O'Connor said.

They both agree that the best thing is to have working smoke detectors and planned escape routes that everyone has practiced.

“That's something you can't enact when it happens,” Hosick said.

O'Connor said that going through the escape plan monthly is the way to override the habit of going for the usual exit and creating a new habit of going to a planned exit.

“You want to practice your escape if you want to override your muscle memory,” he said

Hosick said to be aware that a fire can cut off a route, so plan for that.

“When one path is blocked, having a second plan (already in mind) can be lifesaving,” he said.

Closed doors are also important. O'Connor said to sleep with closed doors. That will give you time to react to a smoke detector before smoke knocks you out, he said.

The second priority, Hosick said, is closing doors behind you while evacuating so the fire doesn't spread.

When fire is in the hallway, the best idea is to leave the door closed and exit the room using a window.

The fire escape plan should include a place across the street where the family can meet and get a head count because it's likely people will get split up while escaping.

“People won't have to re-enter the home looking for someone who's not there,” O'Connor said.

Hosick said the meeting place should be across the street, someplace where the family will be out of the way of emergency vehicles and firefighters.

It should also not be by any vehicles, he added. Gasoline-powered vehicles become a hazard if flaming pieces from the fire fall on them.

O'Connor said the most common sources of home fires are children playing with lighters or matches and improperly discarded smoking materials, including cigarettes.

