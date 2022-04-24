Motorcycle crash badly hurts rider

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed early Saturday on the city's southeast side, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Police were called to Lower Huntington and West Tillman roads about 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported a running motorcycling lying in the middle of the road, according to police.

Officers arrived and found the motorcycle rider nearby. The adult male, whose name wasn't released, was transported to a hospital by paramedics, police said.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of the motorcycle was alone and traveling westbound on Tillman when he lost control of the bike on a curve and hit the guardrail south of Lower Huntington Road, police said.

Tillman Road was temporarily closed between Calhoun Street and Lower Huntington Road immediately after the crash while investigators and air support units documented the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the police and the Allen County prosecuting attorney's office.