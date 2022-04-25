Area motorcyclist charged in OWI crash that injured rider

An Angola man faces an intoxicated driving charge in a Fort Wayne motorcycle crash that left a woman fighting for her life, court documents show.

A chemical test administered after the early Friday wreck on North Coliseum Boulevard indicated Justin S. Buys' blood alcohol level was 0.131%, charging documents said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Buys, 41, told police he drank two beers at a Fort Wayne music venue between 7 and 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Nicholas Lichtsinn of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Buys also told police he was the motorcycle driver in the collision that happened just after midnight in the 1200 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, documents said.

Police have said the motorcycle was north on Coliseum when it left the road and struck the center median, coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

A woman, identified in court documents as Rachel Swain, suffered a head injury. Police said she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries while Buys suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene.

He faces a charge of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more.

