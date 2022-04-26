Motorcyclist charged with OWI in crash

An Angola man faces an intoxicated driving charge in connection with a Fort Wayne motorcycle crash that left a woman fighting for her life, court documents show.

A chemical test administered after the early Friday wreck on Coliseum Boulevard North indicated Justin S. Buys’ blood-alcohol level was 0.131%, charging documents said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Buys, 41, told police he drank two beers at a Fort Wayne music venue near the crash site between 7 and 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Buys identified himself as the driver in the collision, which happened just after midnight Friday in the 1200 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, documents said.

Police have said the motorcycle was northbound on Coliseum when it left the road and struck the center median, coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

A woman, identified in court documents as Rachel Swain, suffered a head injury. Police said she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries while Buys suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene.

Buys faces a charge of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or more. He was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated three years ago in Steuben Circuit Court.

Buys was released from jail on his own recognizance with court-ordered supervision. As a condition of his release, records said, he cannot use or possess alcohol, and he must submit to drug/alcohol testing, among other orders. His driving privileges also were suspended, court records said.

A hearing for Buys is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

