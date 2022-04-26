Siblings killed in blaze ID'd

Four children who were killed in a mobile home fire last week died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, the county coroner said Monday.

Authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the blaze on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, Allen County coroner, identified the children – all siblings – as Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

They were found Thursday in the mobile home where they lived at 4705 Grassy Lane in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park off Dupont Road, near North Clinton Street and Tonkel Road.

Though all four suffered from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, the manner in which they died is still under investigation, Brandenberger said.

The Allen County Fire Arson Specialty Team, Indiana State fire marshal’s office, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutor’s office are investigating the blaze that was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Four adults escaped the fire. They are Jessica Mann, 30; Audrey Kistler, 24; and Samuel R. Barnett, 17, all of Fort Wayne; and Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo. All were hospitalized.

The manager of Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, Sam Scanlon, said last week Mann is the children’s mother and the owner of the mobile home.

Mann was taken to Indianapolis on Thursday to receive treatment for burns suffered in the fire. Neither her condition nor the conditions of the other adults was available Monday.

