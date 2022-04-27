Fight at bar co-owned by cop probed

Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported fight at a north-side bar that is partly owned by a police officer.

Police were called at 2:37 a.m. Sunday to Elev8 Lounge at 5745 St. Joe Road.

The bar is owned by officer Barrington Scott, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's website.

A report written by police Sgt. Justin Ross said Scott was at the bar early Sunday and another owner not named in the report attempted to obstruct officers from taking photographs during an investigation even though they had such authority.

Ross said he was told a man had a large head injury and needed an ambulance. Ross also smelled marijuana in the parking lot and noticed people attempting to find their cars so they could leave.

Ross saw “large amounts of blood and several bottles thrown on the ground.” He also smelled marijuana inside the club, which has a liquor license, his report said.

“The scene looked like...a serious fight and it appeared that someone was badly hurt,” Ross wrote.

Club employees were quickly trying to put bottles away and had to be told to stop so that investigators could document the scene, the report said.

It was unclear in the report whether the man with the head injury was found.

Jeremy Webb, city police public information officer, said no one was arrested, but police are still investigating.

“It is uncertain at this time where that investigation will lead,” he said in an email.

jchapman@jg.net