Man faces misconduct allegations

A Garrett man has been arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct with children.

Tyler Hanna, 30, is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with four girls in his care, according to an Indiana State Police news release. The alleged incidents happened over three years, starting in May 2019. The girls were ages 8, 12, 15 and 16 during that time.

After an interview at the Auburn Police Department, officers took Hanna to the DeKalb County Jail. On Wednesday afternoon, he was charged with five felonies.

The two high-level felony charges of child molesting carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years each. He was also charged with two counts of child seduction and one count of child exploitation.

Each of the three lesser felonies carry sentences of one to six years.

The investigation into Hanna began April 7, and the DeKalb prosecutor's office asked the state police Monday to follow up on the investigation.

Over three days, state police detectives gathered enough detailed information to have probable cause for Hanna's arrest, the news release said.

The state police detectives were assisted in the investigation by Auburn Police Department detectives, the Garrett Police Department, the DeKalb County prosecutor's office, the DeKalb County Department of Child Services, the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

