Police find 2 dead after standoff

Two people died in a homicide-suicide Wednesday night after a standoff with police on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Alize Chablis Wiley, 21, of Fort Wayne died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Allen County coroner's office determined. The coroner's office ruled her death a homicide, the eighth in the county this year.

Kesaun Hunter, 20, of Fort Wayne died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's statement. Hunter's death has been ruled a suicide.

A standoff happened about 11:30 p.m. when police were called to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive for an unknown problem, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Officers saw someone through the window when they arrived, and it looked like the person had a weapon, police said. Police established a safety perimeter around the building and tried to get the person to leave the apartment.

Shortly after midnight, the police called in the crisis response team, emergency services team and aerial support unit, according to the statement.

Attempts to contact the armed person after the special teams' arrival were unsuccessful, police said. At 2:11 a.m., emergency services team members went into the building and found the bodies.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office are investigating..

