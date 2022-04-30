Fire damages vacant Huntington building

No one was injured in a large fire at a vacant commercial building in Huntington.

Huntington firefighters were called at 11:40 p.m. Thursday to the former H.K. Porter building at 1849 Sabine St. The building is now owned by the city of Huntington.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof and three sides of the building, Fire Chief Tony Johnson said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than two hours but remained at the scene until 1:40 p.m. extinguishing hot spots, he said.

It's unclear what caused the fire, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, Johnson said.