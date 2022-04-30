Police respond to jail fight, separate fire

An Allen County Jail confinement officer was taken to the hospital Thursday night after an altercation with an inmate, officials said. It was one of two incidents police were called to Thursday night and Friday morning.

Capt. Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff's Department said Thursday's incident happened at 8:17 p.m. while the officer was trying to move the inmate. They got into a tussle and both went to the ground. The officer struck his head when they fell. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Stone said. He has since been released.

The sheriff's department is also investigating an arson attempt that happened at the Allen County Justice Center adjacent to the jail just after 9 a.m. Friday.

A man in a puffy black coat walked in and put lighter fluid on a stanchion – a pole with fabric strip extensions used to direct a line of people, Stone said. The man then lit it on fire and left in a black SUV.

Security officers extinguished the fire, then put the stanchion out on the sidewalk. They evacuated the building as a precaution, Stone said.

There was no smoke smell, but there is a round mark on the carpet from the heat of the stanchion.

“No real damage, no idea why he did it,” Stone said.

The sheriff's department is reviewing video to identify the man and the vehicle.

