Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through April 25 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

4/23/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 W. Berry St.

4/23/22 11:36 p.m. Robbery Harrison and Superior streets

Sector 11

4/22/22 11:20 a.m. Burglary 700 Archer Ave.

Sector 12

4/21/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. State Blvd.

4/25/22 2:30 p.m. Burglary 1100 Degroff St.

Sector 14

4/23/22 7:06 a.m. Burglary 2600 River Cove Trail

Sector 16

4/21/22 4:49 p.m. Burglary 5700 Kelso Lane

Sector 17

4/21/22 1:10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

Sector 21

4/19/22 6:53 a.m. Robbery 3200 N. Anthony Blvd.

4/21/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Leroy Ave.

Sector 24

4/20/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Old Dover Blvd.

Sector 26

4/23/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road

4/23/22 10:15 p.m. Burglary 6300 Reed Road

Sector 27

4/19/22 12:34 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Tanbark Lane

Sector 28

4/20/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 Lotus Blossom Place

4/20/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9500 Ballymore Drive

Sector 32

4/24/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Kinnaird Ave.

Sector 34

4/19/22 2:50 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Three Oaks Drive

4/20/22 4:06 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 35

4/25/22 8 a.m. Burglary 5700 S. Harrison St.

Sector 36

4/21/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Maplewood Road

Sector 41

4/21/22 7:30 a.m. Burglary 1100 E. Wayne St.

4/21/22 1:26 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Roy St.

4/22/22 5 p.m. Burglary 900 Walter St.

Sector 42

4/22/22 4 p.m. Burglary 400 E. Taber St.

4/22/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 S. Calhoun St.

4/23/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 900 Buchanan St.

Sector 43

4/21/22 5:14 a.m. Robbery 2500 Coliseum Blvd. S.

4/23/22 11:50 a.m. Burglary 3400 McCormick Ave.

Sector 45

4/22/22 3:28 p.m. Burglary 4300 Avondale Drive

Sector 62

4/21/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Caribou Drive