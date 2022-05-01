Body found in St. Marys River

Authorities had few details today about a man found dead in the St. Marys River near Promenade Park.

Emergency crews responded to the downtown park, 202 W. Superior St., about 10:20 a.m. after a citizen saw the body in the river, police said in a news release.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department recovered the body, whose identity will be released by the Allen County coroner pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known what happened, police said, or how the man's body got in the water. The coroner is expected to release the cause and manner of death.

The Department of Natural Resources, which has jurisdiction over waterways, will lead the investigation with help from city police.

asloboda@jg.net