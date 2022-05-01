Defiance resident killed in fiery crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol's Defiance post is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday in Defiance County.

Police said Tracy L. Perez, 55, of Defiance, Ohio, was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on Ohio 15 just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township at 5:35 a.m.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road, crossed over Ashpacher Road where it overturned and came to rest before becoming engulfed in flames, officials said in a news release.

Perez, who was wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County coroner's office, Defiance County sheriff's office and Noble Township Fire Department.