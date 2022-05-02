Monday, May 02, 2022 3:50 pm
Man found in river drowned; manner of death still being investigated
Journal Gazette
The 45-year-old Fort Wayne man found in the St. Marys River died by asphyxia due to drowning, the Allen County coroner's office ruled Monday.
The manner of Charles Edward White's death is pending.
A bystander summoned emergency personnel about 10:20 a.m. Sunday after spotting the body floating in the water near Promenade Park.
The incident remains under investigation.
