Drowning ruled cause of St. Marys death

The 45-year-old Fort Wayne man found in the St. Marys River died by asphyxia due to drowning, the Allen County coroner's office ruled Monday.

The manner of Charles Edward White's death is pending.

A bystander summoned emergency workers about 10:20 a.m. Sunday after spotting the body floating in the water near Promenade Park.

The case remains under investigation.

Residents escape front-porch fire

Three adults and two children escaped a front-porch fire that moderately damaged a Silverfox Drive home early Monday, Fort Wayne firefighters said. No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 9300 block of Silverfox about 1:45 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the front porch, extending into the attic of the one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Crews quickly attacked the exterior fire, then accessed the attic space, keeping the fire from spreading. The blaze was controlled within about 20 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters also found a cat and removed it safely.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Fort Wayne police assisted at the scene.

Kroger evacuated after charcoal fire

A south-side Kroger grocery store was evacuated Monday afternoon after a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. at the Kroger at 218 E. Pettit Ave.

“The sprinkler system held it at bay until the firefighters made entry with the hose line and extinguished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor.

The suspect was not apprehended, O'Connor said. The store had significant water and smoke damage.

Bicyclist critically hit by pickup

An adult male bicyclist received life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Illinois Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they were called to Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and found the bicyclist near the intersection. He was taken to a local hospital.

They said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling east on Illinois when the truck collided with the bicyclist, who was attempting to cross northbound Illinois.