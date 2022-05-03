Reckless homicide charged in fatal

A Fort Wayne man turned himself into police Monday and was charged with reckless homicide in a fatal crash.

Samuel L. Clemons, 37, received a few preliminary charges, including reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; resisting law enforcement in a vehicle; and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, said a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

Clemons is suspected of leaving the scene of a fatal crash about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. The woman who was driving the other vehicle died.

The woman's vehicle struck a tree and a utility pole. The Fort Wayne Fire Department extricated the woman from the vehicle she was pinned inside, and she was pronounced dead by a physician at a hospital, the release said.

Police said the woman was driving southbound on Clinton when she left the west side of the road. The woman will be identified by the Allen County coroner's office when it releases her cause of death.

Police suspect Clemons was the reported barricaded person at 500 Madison St. that required a large police presence later Sunday night. However, the suspect was not found at the residence.

dfilchak@jg.net