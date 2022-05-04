Coroner's office seeking help in identifying body found in river

The Allen County coroner’s office is asking people for help identifying the man whose body was found along the St. Marys River on April 3.

The coroner’s office described the man as being of Asian, Hispanic or American Indian descent and of small stature. His hair was black in a short or close-cut style.

The body has a tattoo of a rose or flower with leaves on the upper left arm and a tattoo of a sideways heart with a word in script style font, possibly reading as "Joy" or "Love," on the lower left arm.

Both tattoos are in black ink with no coloring

The man was dressed in a Jockey brand white crewneck T-shirt, size large, and "Champo" blue shorts with a Carroll Football "C" logo, size extra large.

Investigators found two items near the body, a purple bandana and a blue and black mesh-style backpack with the logo of "Shawnee Mission Medical Center 50th 1962-2012."

Anyone with any information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Allen County coroner’s office at 260-449-7389.

Foul play isn’t suspected, but the body may have been there since summer of 2021, according to the coroner’s office.

