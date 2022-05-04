Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 near Markle

A Hartford City woman was killed Tuesday in a crash about three miles south of Markle.

Her name is being withheld until family is notified, according to an Indiana State Police press release.

State troopers responded about 6:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 3 between County Road 200S and County Road 300S.

A black 2010 Mazda car driven by Timothy J. Poole II, 22, of Muncie, was traveling south on Indiana 3. For an unknown reason, the release said, Poole's vehicle crossed left of center into the northbound lane. It collided nearly head on with a gray 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Jeffery A. Slusser, 56, of Hartford City.

Both vehicles had heavy damage in the front, and Slusser's vehicle rolled after impact and stopped on its roof in the southbound lane.

Markel Fire/Rescue and Parkview EMS personnel extracted Slusser and Poole from their vehicles and sent them to a Fort Wayne-area hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The woman who died was Slusser's passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner.

Driver badly hurtat shopping center

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about 6:15 a.m. and found a gray vehicle smashed into a tree at Northcrest Shopping Center.

The driver was still behind the steering wheel and airbags were deployed, police said. The man was pinned inside and emergency responders removed him.

He was listed in serious condition, but his condition was later downgraded to life threatening by doctors at a hospital.

Kroger keeps staff working after fire

While Kroger cleans its Southgate store after a fire, all the stores' employees remain employed, some working at other Fort Wayne stores, according to a press release from the grocery chain.

The fire happened about 4:20 p.m. Monday after a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire inside the store at 218 E. Pettit Ave.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said the sprinkler system held the fire at bay until firefighters extinguished it. The store had significant smoke and water damage, he added.

According to Kroger, engineers and fire recovery experts are cleaning and evaluating damage. The chain doesn't have an estimate on the loss yet.