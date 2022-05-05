Coroner seeks help in identifying body

The Allen County coroner's office is asking people for help identifying the man whose body was found April 3 along the St. Marys River and may have been dead since early summer 2021.

Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in the man's death, the coroner's office said.

The body was found near the 4400 block of Bluffton Road, and the coroner's office said that is believed to be the place the man died. The body wasn't carried there by the river.

The coroner's office described the man as being of Asian, Hispanic or American Indian descent and of small stature. His hair was black in a short or close-cut style.

The body has a tattoo of a rose or flower with leaves on the upper left arm. On the lower left arm, there's a tattoo of a sideways heart with a word in script-style font, possibly “Joy” or “Love.”

Both tattoos are in black ink with no coloring.

The man was dressed in a Jockey brand white crewneck T-shirt, size large, and “Champo” blue shorts with a Carroll Football “C” logo, size extra large. He was wearing size 8, black Fila athletic shoes.

Investigators found two items near the body, a purple bandanna and a blue and black mesh-style backpack with the logo of “Shawnee Mission Medical Center 50th 1962-2012.”

Anyone with any information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Allen County coroner's office at 449-7389.

Although the coroner's office doesn't suspect foul play, it's still investigating the cause and manner of death.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is also investigating.

