Cash, guns, drugs seized during search; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested early Friday, and local law enforcement took possession of more than $25,000, four handguns, multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia during warrant searches at a home and local business.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit and Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT served the warrants at 2429 Vance Ave. and Taylor Auto Sales at 2201 Taylor St., according to city police.

Both properties belong to Michael Chapman, 41, of Fort Wayne, police said. Officers arrested Chapman on nine preliminary felony charges: four counts of dealing cocaine, four counts of dealing cocaine/narcotic drug and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Police also arrested Dezirae M. Serrato, 29, of Fort Wayne on preliminary charges of probation/parole violations.

Serrato’s relationship to the warrant searches was unclear in the police reports. According to one Fort Wayne police statement, the county SWAT and Fort Wayne police located her during the execution of a warrant in the 2200 block of Taylor at 6:43 a.m.

During the raids, Fort Wayne narcotics detectives found 4.47 ounces of a green leafy material, 1.11 ounces of cocaine, .62 ounce of Fetanyl and unspecified narcotics paraphernalia, according to one of the police department’s statements. They also located four handguns.

One handgun, a 9 mm Glock 19, was modified with a full auto adapter switch, according to the report. That makes it an illegal weapon under the National Firearms Act.

The police department statements do not state which address the officers found the money, drugs or guns.

