Nine train cars derail near GM

No one was hurt and there was no danger when nine cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern line on Friday.

The incident happened about noon between Aboite Road and West County Line Road near the GM plant, said Fire Chief Don Patnoude of the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The train was travelling parallel to Winters Road on tracks leading out of the GM plant when it happened.

Patnoude said local officials don’t know what the cause was, and the train’s conductor told them he also didn’t know. However, the area of the tracks where the derailment happened was torn up.

Of the nine cars derailed, two spilled and one was at a 45 degree angle, he said. The ones that spilled were carrying soybean meal. The one at the angle was carrying new cars.

Patnoude couldn’t confirm whether they came from the GM plant.

Nothing toxic was spilled.

