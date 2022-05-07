Train derails near county GM plant

No one was injured and there were no dangerous spills when nine cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern line Friday, officials said.

The derailment happened about noon between Aboite Road and West County Line Road near the General Motors plant, said Fire Chief Don Patnoude of the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The train was traveling parallel to Winters Road on tracks leading out of the GM plant when it happened.

People at Aboite Christian School heard the noise, he said, and the 911 call came from there.

Patnoude said local officials don't know what the cause was, and the train's conductor told them he also didn't know. The area of the tracks where the derailment happened was torn up.

Of the nine cars derailed, two spilled and one was at a 45-degree angle, he said. The ones that spilled were carrying soybean meal. The one at the angle was carrying new vehicles.

Patnoude couldn't confirm whether the vehicles came from the GM plant. Nothing toxic spilled.

Aboite Road was blocked for a time. He said the railroad would decouple the cars.

The railroad's cleanup could take awhile because of the soybean meal, Patnoude said. “It's almost like a powder.”

Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said by email that as of Friday evening, the railroad had “crews on site and contractors on the way to right the cars, and we expect to be done with all work tomorrow afternoon.”

The entire train was 11,000 feet long, and while Patnoude was driving to the derailment, he noticed the train had a lot of tanker cars. He had concerns, he said.

Patnoude didn't know what was in the tankers, but none were compromised. He said the Southwest firefighters concluded it was not hazardous, and Allen County Emergency Management was also on the scene to make that determination.

“We got lucky,” he said.

