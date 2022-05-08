Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through May 2 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including homicides, burglaries, robberies, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

4/27/22 3:15 a.m. Burglary 1700 Wells St.

Sector 12

4/29/22 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Steup Ave.

Sector 13

4/26/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Normandale Drive

4/30/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive

Sector 15

4/27/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 600 Lyell Court

4/28/22 8:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Archwood Lane

Sector 21

4/26/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2000 Kensington Blvd.

Sector 22

4/30/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Reed Road

Sector 24

5/1/22 6:53 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Old Dover Blvd.

Sector 26

5/1/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7100 Denise Drive

Sector 34

5/1/22 4:14 a.m. Burglary 5800 W. Jefferson Blvd.

5/1/22 12:31 p.m. Burglary 5800 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 36

4/30/22 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8400 Bluffton Road

Sector 37

4/27/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Boardwalk Circle

4/30/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Alma Ave.

4/30/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7800 Bluffton Road

Sector 41

4/26/22 6 p.m. Burglary 1400 E. Lewis St.

4/30/22 7 a.m. Burglary 1200 Liberty St.

Sector 42

4/29/22 10 p.m. Robbery 100 E. Creighton Ave.

5/1/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Holton Ave.

Sector 44

4/26/22 5 p.m. Burglary 3500 Warsaw St.

Sector 45

5/1/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 S. Monroe St.

Sector 46

5/1/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3500 Wayne Trace

5/1/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4500 Winston Drive

Sector 62

4/27/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Caribou Drive

Sector 65

4/27/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 Buffalo Court

4/28/22 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10400 Paw Paw Drive