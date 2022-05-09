Barricaded man hurt after jumping

A domestic argument escalated into a barricade situation and ended with a trip to the hospital early Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded at 6:48 a.m. to a domestic violence call at an apartment in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they were told a man inside the apartment possibly had a handgun.

Officers spoke with the man through the door, but he refused to leave. The police then heard what sounded like items being moved in front of the door, the release said.

The officers tried communicating with the man using a PA system and by calling his cellphone numerous times, but he didn't respond, police said. After several hours, the man jumped from a second-story window. Police took him into custody immediately, and paramedics treated him before he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't release the man's name. The Allen County prosecutor's office will decide on whether charges are filed.

jwolf@jg.net