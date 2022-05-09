Woman hit on Spy Run; driver flees

A woman had life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car late Saturday, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Officers responded to Spy Run Avenue at Wagner Street about 10:20 p.m. after a report of a crash with injuries.

Witnesses said a driver of a dark-colored SUV struck a pedestrian and fled northbound on Spy Run Avenue. Officers found a woman lying in the middle of the road. Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and found the SUV a short distance from the crash scene. The driver of the SUV had not been located by the time a news release was issued by police at midnight.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to call police at 260-427-1201, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

Spy Run Avenue was closed to all traffic between Main Street and Fourth Street while investigators processed the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the police department and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

sslater@jg.net