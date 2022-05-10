Police car rammed; man arrested

A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he purposely drove his truck into an officer's car while drunk.

The incident happened early Sunday near Interstate 69 and Dupont Road.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department was called at 5:14 a.m. to the 10800 block of Trade Wind Court, near Leo and Tonkel roads and North Clinton Street, after a vehicle ended up in a yard and became stuck. Police were told the driver, later identified as Dustin Wade Freeman, 30, retrieved a tool from the back of the truck and broke the driver's-side window before fleeing.

A short time later, an officer saw the silver truck near I-69 and Dupont. The driver completed a U-turn and drove towards the officer, who activated his emergency lights and tried to get out of the way.

The truck struck the officer's driver-side door and quarter panel. Freeman then drove a short distance before stopping in the road, police said.

The officer, who was not injured, was able to open his car door and arrest Freeman. He is charged with two felonies – resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

He's also charged with several misdemeanors and infractions – operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, marijuana possession. He also received infractions for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, not having a driver's license, driving the wrong way on a posted one-way street and operating a vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle.

