Gunshots reported near school, YMCA; no arrests

No one was hurt in an apparent shooting in the neighborhood near Bunche Elementary School and Renaissance Pointe YMCA Wednesday morning.

Investigators also do not know what the intended target was, Fort Wayne police said.

"Initial information was limited and inconsistent," police said in a news release. "Multiple witnesses reported seeing someone running from the direction of the shooting, but no one told police that they witnessed the shooting."

The call of shots fired came into the department about 11:21 a.m. Witnesses heard gunfire and saw someone running immediately afterward, according to the department.

Police weren’t sure specifically where the shooting took place. However, two shell casings were located at Holton Avenue and Creighton Avenue and placed into evidence.

While following up on all leads, police said they detained two people and released them a short time afterward. No one was arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 260-427-1201. People can also report information to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous free P3 tips app.

