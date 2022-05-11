Northeast side blaze heavily damages house

Two people escaped but a cat died in a house fire on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the blaze late Monday that heavily damaged the home at 7531 Antebellum Blvd., near East State Boulevard and Trier and Lahmeyer roads.

Crews found smoke and flames at the back of the two-story house just before midnight, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said. Two adults safely escaped before firefighters arrived, but a cat died.

The fire spread from the kitchen to the second floor and attic area. It took crews about a half-hour to control the fire.

The blaze caused heavy fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage, the fire department said.