Police investigate apparent shooting; no injuries

No one was hurt in an apparent shooting Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Bunche Elementary School and Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

Investigators also do not know what the intended target was, Fort Wayne police said.

“Initial information was limited and inconsistent,” police said in a news release. “Multiple witnesses reported seeing someone running from the direction of the shooting, but no one told police that they witnessed the shooting.”

Police received a call about shots fired at 11:21 a.m. Witnesses heard gunfire and saw someone running immediately afterward.

Two shell casings were located at Holton Avenue and Creighton Avenue and placed into evidence, police said.

While following up on all leads, police said they detained two people and released them a short time afterward.

No one was arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call them at 260-427-1201. People can also report information to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous free P3 tips app.

