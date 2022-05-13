Blaze badly damages apartment

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that heavily damaged an apartment in a four-story building at Hoagland Avenue and Creighton Street on Thursday.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 8:45 a.m. to the building in the 2200 block of Hoagland and found flames coming from a second-floor window, officials said in a statement.

The fire was controlled within about 10 minutes, and crews worked to remove smoke from the entire structure, the statement said.

1 slightly injured in kitchen blaze

A second-story apartment fire left one person with a minor injury Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Crews arrived at 3149 Vance Ave. and found smoke and a small fire in the kitchen of the unit at 10:13 p.m. Cooking products on the stove sparked the blaze, which spread to an overhead cabinet.

Firefighters had the flames contained within 10 minutes, officials said.

Two adults fled the apartment before firefighters arrived. One of the occupants suffered a minor burn, according to a news release.