Blaze briefly shuts down Dana

An early-morning fire temporarily shut down the local Dana Inc. plant Saturday.

No one was hurt in the fire or during evacuation of the building, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department

Firefighters responded at 1:42 a.m. to the factory, 2100 W. State Blvd. They were sent to a large production furnace that had leaked hydraulic fluid, causing the fire.

The fire department had the flames under control at 1:58 a.m., the release said.

Dana and Neighborhood Code Enforcement employees then worked to return the facility to normal operations, according to the fire department.