Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through May 5 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

5/4/22 7:50 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.

Sector 19

5/4/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3900 Fourier Drive

5/6/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Fourier Drive

5/7/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3900 Fourier Drive

Sector 11

5/6/22 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Elmer Ave.

Sector 13

5/8/22 10:02 a.m. Theft from vehicle Hillegas and Bass roads

5/3/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Leesburg Road

Sector 16

5/4/22 4:02 a.m. Robbery 3100 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 21

5/8/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Forest Ave.

Sector 24

5/5/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Mayberry St.

5/6/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Stonehedge Blvd.

Sector 32

5/4/22 6 p.m. Burglary 2800 Broadway

Sector 34

5/5/22 7 a.m. Burglary 1500 Edenton Drive

Sector 37

5/4/22 2:56 a.m. Burglary 8600 Temple Drive

Sector 41

5/7/22 1:33 p.m. Burglary 1200 Liberty St.

5/7/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 McDonald St.

Sector 44

5/6/22 2 p.m. Robbery 2900 S. Hanna St.

Sector 45

5/9/22 Noon Burglary 4800 Warsaw St.

Sector 47

5/4/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Hoover Drive

5/7/22 9:23 a.m. Burglary 1100 Ventura Lane

5/4/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 65

5/4/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Orchard Green Place

5/4/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9600 Crystal Spring Drive

5/4/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Woodstream Drive