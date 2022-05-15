Kosciusko 1-car crash kills driver

A Milford man died Saturday afternoon after his vehicle struck a fence after leaving a Kosciusko County road, officials said.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department responded about 3 p.m. to a one-car crash at County Road 1300 North, west of Syracuse.

Police found evidence that the 2017 Ford C-Max was traveling west, west of Kern Road, before it crossed the centerline, left the south side of the road and struck a fence, according to a news release.

The driver, Jeremy Ray Weaver, 41, was declared dead at the crash scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said the vehicle left the road for “an unknown reason.” The crash remains under investigation.