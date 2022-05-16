2 dead in burglary gone bad

Two Fort Wayne residents were being held Sunday in the DeKalb County Jail in connection with a morning shooting that killed two adults, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Tabitha L. Johnson and Shaun T. Kruse, both 42, are expected to face felony charges of murder and burglary, police said.

State police detectives from the Fort Wayne post are investigating the deaths, the release said, and preliminary information is that the case began as a home burglary just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Indiana 8 in DeKalb County.

Four burglars armed with a gun confronted the homeowner, who produced his own firearm and fired at them, the release said. Officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and the Auburn Police Department arrived to find two people held at gunpoint by the homeowner and two people dead inside the home.

Criminal charges had not been lodged against the homeowner as of Sunday evening, police said.

The DeKalb County coroner's office was working with investigators to confirm the identities of the deceased and to notify their next of kin, the release said. Autopsies are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.

State police continue to investigate the encounter.

11-year-old dies from Adams crash

A child injured last week in a crash involving a van and a buggy has died, the Adams County sheriff said Sunday.

The 11-year-old, who was not identified, was among four people hospitalized after a motorized vehicle traveling on Indiana 218 near County Road 100 East hit the rear of a buggy without braking about 2 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr said in a news release. Both vehicles were traveling east.

The buggy's occupants – including three children ages 11 and younger – were ejected, landing along the south side of the road and ditch area, the release said.

Elizabeth Schwartz, 30, was driving the buggy. Adams County medics drove her and two of her children to an Allen County hospital, the release said. They suffered head, facial and internal injuries. Lutheran Air transported Schwartz's third child to an Allen County hospital with head injuries.

The Adams County coroner's office told the sheriff's office Saturday that the 11-year-old died, Mawhorr said. The release didn't specify whether that child was taken to the hospital by ground or by air.

The release didn't describe the motorized vehicle, but photographs sent with the statement showed a white cargo van with a crumpled hood.

Its driver – Aaron Michael Nelson, 24, of the Muncie area – told police he was traveling about 60 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was looking down at his navigation device, the release said, and didn't see the buggy.

The release did not say whether Nelson suffered injuries in the crash.

Mawhorr said the crash remains under investigation.