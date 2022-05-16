Crash near Warsaw leaves man in critical condition

A driver ejected from his vehicle sustained a head injury that left him in critical condition tonight at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office said Dennis David Hurst, 65, South Bend, was traveling northbound on State Road 25 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the east shoulder of the roadway.

After overcorrecting, the vehicle crossed the west side of the highway, striking a NIPSCO utility pole and ejecting Hurst from inside. He was flown from the crash site, southwest of Warsaw, to the Fort Wayne medical center, the release said.

The accident, which occurred about 6:15 p.m., remained under investigation late tonight.