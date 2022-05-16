Suspect arrested in August shooting death

A man was arrested today on a murder charge in the August death of another man found in a car on Fort Wayne's south side.

Officers with the city police department's Gang and Violent Crimes and Vice and Narcotics units arrested Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, about 5:30 p.m. near Hobson and East State boulevards.

Pearson was being held without bail in the Allen County Jail. He is charged in the Aug. 31 death of Travis Deval Jones, 40.

Jones was shot multiple times in the chest and found in a car about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Street between McKinnie Avenue and Baxter Street, police said at the time.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the 4300 block of Monroe. Investigators believe Jones' car traveled a short distance before striking a parked car.

Jones' death was one of 48 homicides in 2021. There have been nine homicides this year.

