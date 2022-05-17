Arrest made in slaying

A 21-year-old was arrested Monday on a murder charge in the August death of a man found last year in a car on Fort Wayne's south side.

Officers with the city police department's Gang and Violent Crimes and Vice and Narcotics units arrested Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, about 5:30 p.m. near Hobson and East State boulevards, a news release said.

Pearson was being held without bail in the Allen County Jail. He is charged in the Aug. 31 death of Travis Deval Jones, 40.

Jones was shot multiple times in the chest and found in a car about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Street between McKinnie Avenue and Baxter Street, police said at the time.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the 4300 block of Monroe. Investigators believe Jones' car traveled a short distance before striking a parked car.

Jones' death was one of 48 Allen County homicides in 2021. The county has had nine this year.

jchapman@jg.net