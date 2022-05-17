Off-road vehicle flips; 1 hurt

A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle crash near Leo-Cedarville, state conservation officers said Monday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, authorities received a call that a resident in the 8500 block of Gerig Road had discovered an off-road vehicle overturned and on top of the operator, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was removed from underneath the machine and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed Mozena was attempting to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Conservation officers said Mozena was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding equipment at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted at the scene.

Driver hits pole, critically injured

A driver ejected from his vehicle suffered a head injury that left him in critical condition Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The Kosciusko County sheriff's office said Dennis David Hurst, 65, South Bend, was traveling northbound on Indiana 25 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the east shoulder of the road.

After overcorrecting, the vehicle crossed the west side of the highway, striking a NIPSCO utility pole and ejecting Hurst from inside.

Hurst was flown from the crash site, southwest of Warsaw, to the Fort Wayne medical center, the news release said.

The accident, which occurred about 6:15 p.m., remained under investigation late Monday night.

Monroeville house fire leaves 1 dead

Allen County officials are investigating a fatal house fire in Monroeville.

The fire was reported Sunday morning, according to the Allen County coroner's office.

The coroner's office had not identified the victim as of Monday afternoon.