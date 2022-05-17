One dead after Steuben County motorcycle crash

One man died and a woman is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday in Steuben County.

Kenneth R. Steele, 74, of Orland, was driving a black 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Janice Steele, 75, of Orland, riding when the motorcycle collided with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Guy W. Griffith, 68, of Fremont.

Griffith was westbound on Indiana 120 when he turned into the motorcycle’s path as he turned southbound onto Steuben County Road 300W.

The motorcycle ejected the Steeles when the motorcycle struck the front right corner of the Explorer.

Kenneth Steele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner. He died from blunt force trauma, a news release said.

Janice Steele was transported to a local hospital by EMS with numerous injuries before she was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The Steeles were not wearing helmets, a news release said.

Griffith was uninjured.