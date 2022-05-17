Pair slain in botched burglary identified

Police have identified two people who were shot and killed while breaking into a DeKalb County home.

Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, were killed during the burglary, Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne said Monday.

State police said officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Indiana 8 shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. Four burglary suspects went to the property armed with a gun and confronted the homeowner, who police said produced his own firearm and fired at the suspects.

The first arriving officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Auburn police said they found two suspects being held at gunpoint by the homeowner and two others dead inside the home.

State police said the two surviving suspects, Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, of Fort Wayne, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, of Fort Wayne, were being held in the county jail pending charges of felony murder and burglary. They said criminal charges were not immediately filed against the homeowner.

Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as robbery or burglary.