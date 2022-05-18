Victim in house fire 6-year-old

A Monroeville family is trying to cope with the loss of a 6-year-old boy who died in a house fire.

The Allen County coroner’s office Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride, who died Sunday morning in the fire in the 14400 block of South Indiana 101 in Monroeville.

Erin McBride, her husband, Jason, and four children, ages 14, 13, 10 and 1, escaped the blaze. Jason tried to save Rory, but the blaze was too intense to go back inside, said Dennis Lyons, Erin’s father. The coroner’s office said it was notified of the blaze at 6:49 a.m.

The couple lost the house, their two cars and their possessions, Lyons said.

“To get a house together for a family of six is not going to be easy when you start from scratch,” Lyons said.

A Gofundme page has been established for the family, he said.

Rory died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, the coroner said. The fire remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office.

Five children have now died in two house fires this year in the county.

Four siblings – Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2 – died April 21 in mobile home fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park off Dupont Road, near North Clinton Street and Tonkel Road. All four died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, but the manner in which they died is still under investigation.

jchapman@jg.net