1 dead, 1 injured in Steuben crash

One man died, and a woman was in critical condition after a Steuben County crash.

Kenneth R. Steele, 74, of Orland, was driving a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Janice Steele, 75, of Orland, when the motorcycle collided about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Guy W. Griffith, 68, of Fremont.

Griffith was westbound on Indiana 120 when he turned into the motorcycle's path as he turned southbound onto Steuben County Road 300W.

The Steeles were thrown when the motorcycle struck the front right corner of the Explorer.

Kenneth Steele died at the scene, police said. Janice Steele was transported to a local hospital by EMS with numerous injuries before she was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The Steeles were not wearing helmets. Griffith was uninjured, police said.