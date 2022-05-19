Charges filed for fatal car shooting

A man shot Aug. 31 while driving in south Fort Wayne was killed for revenge, according to charges filed against another Fort Wayne man.

In court documents made public Tuesday, Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, is charged with murder, accused of following Travis Deval Jones, 40, and then shooting him multiple times in the chest about 10 p.m. Jones then ran into a parked car in the 4200 block of South Monroe Street, and police found him unconscious and slumped over in his 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada.

Medics began to treat Jones, but he died at the scene.

Pearson allegedly posted a video on the Snapchat app while near the scene, bragging about the shooting.

He believed that Jones had killed his mother, Twilah Newmon-Thomas, on Sept. 11, 2020. According to the probable cause affidavit, the description of one of the suspects matched Travis Jones. No one has been charged in Newmon-Thomas' death.

During the investigation of Jones' death, witnesses told police that Pearson planned to retaliate for his mother's death. A witness had video of Pearson following Jones' car and told police they saw Pearson's Snapchat video. In it, Pearson allegedly said he'd been “smoking a Pac-Man.” Pac-Man was an alias Jones used, according to court documents.

In another investigation for an unrelated homicide, police found a .45-caliber Glock handgun in an apartment. Someone told police that Pearson left it and that it was rumored to be the gun used to shoot Jones.

The Indiana State Police lab matched the gun to casings found where Jones was shot. DNA on the gun matched Pearson's.

On Sept. 27, 2021, when police questioned him, Pearson said he stayed at a friend's house the entire night of the shooting. However, cellphone records show that his phone was at or near the site of the shooting two minutes before it happened and never near his friend's that night, according to court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Pearson on Monday, and he had his initial hearing Wednesday morning. He has a hearing set for June 1 and a trial in another case set for June 21-23. He's charged with three counts of felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and one felony count criminal recklessness. He's accused of firing a gun into a white Nissan Versa at Baldwin Creek Apartments on April 2, 2020.

The Jones shooting was the 26th of 48 homicides in Allen County last year. That's one less than the highest number of homicides in 2016.

