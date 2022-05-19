ISP honors troopers killed in line of duty

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post held its annual memorial service Wednesday, honoring the 47 Indiana State Police employees who have died in the line of duty since the department's inception in 1933.

Five troopers have died on duty in the Fort Wayne Post's 11-county region:

• Richard F. England, Columbia City, died April 22, 1942, near Kimmel from injuries in an automobile crash.

• Donald R. Turner, Auburn, died Jan. 28, 1956, near Auburn, after he was struck by a passing vehicle while assisting a wrecker operator.

• Robert J. Garrison, Montpelier, died Dec. 14, 1959, near Daleville, from injuries in an automobile crash.

• David A. Deuter, Angola, died July 16, 1998, in LaGrange County after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

• Cory R. Elson, Fort Wayne, died April 3, 1999, in Decatur, when a driver opened fired on him with an automatic rifle during a traffic stop on U.S. 27.

The Allen County commissioners named a section of Ellison Road by the Fort Wayne Post as Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way.