Coroner IDs 2 in separate crashes

Two victims of car crashes this week were identified Thursday by the Allen County coroner's office.

A 43-year-old Fort Wayne woman was the victim of a one-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lindenwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Abby Marie Reish died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 15th motor vehicle fatality this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Reish died at a hospital after being taken from the scene, the coroner's statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the coroner's office.

A 68-year-old man from Columbia City died Thursday from injuries suffered Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a cement truck at U.S. 27 South and Flatrock Road in Allen County.

Randolph Kearby died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 16th motor vehicle fatality this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

According to the Indiana State Police, the SUV driven by Kearby was crossing U.S. 27 from Flatrock and failed to yield to a cement truck headed south on U.S. 27,

The crash remains under investigation by state police and the coroner's office.