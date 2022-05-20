The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am

Coroner IDs 2 in separate crashes

Journal Gazette

Two victims of car crashes this week were identified Thursday by the Allen County coroner's office.

A 43-year-old Fort Wayne woman was the victim of a one-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lindenwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Abby Marie Reish died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 15th motor vehicle fatality this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Reish died at a hospital after being taken from the scene, the coroner's statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the coroner's office.

A 68-year-old man from Columbia City died Thursday from injuries suffered Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a cement truck at U.S. 27 South and Flatrock Road in Allen County.

Randolph Kearby died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 16th motor vehicle fatality this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

According to the Indiana State Police, the SUV driven by Kearby was crossing U.S. 27 from Flatrock and failed to yield to a cement truck headed south on U.S. 27,

The crash remains under investigation by state police and the coroner's office.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  