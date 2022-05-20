Man killed in motorcycle, SUV crash

A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash tonight on the city's southeast side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received several calls about 9 p.m. reporting a crash between a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Oxford Street and Bueter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles had extensive damage. The adult male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male driver of the SUV suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention, police said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Oxford when it collided with the SUV, which was making a left turn from Bueter to head westbound on Oxford.

Investigators are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact the police department or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The crash remains under investigation by the police, the Allen County coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office. The coroner’s office will release the victim's identity and cause of death.